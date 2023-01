article

Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a victim in River North.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, the offenders took the victim's personal property near the Grand Street Red Line station.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312) 745-4443.