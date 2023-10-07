3 teenagers targeted in University Park shooting, sheriff says

Three teenage boys were wounded, 1 critically, in a shooting in unincorporated University Park early Saturday.

Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 2200 block of West Wolpers Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

Responding deputies were told there were multiple gunshot victims inside the residence. They found three teenage boys that were each shot multiple times.

Deputies performed life-saving measures, applied tourniquets and chest seals to control blood loss.

There were also several individuals inside the residence that were unharmed when the shooting took place.

Two of the three teenagers were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, according to the Sheriff.

A third victim, age 17, was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting appears to be a targeted attack and an isolated incident. The suspect(s) shot into a specific window of the residence, striking all three teens.

The investigation is ongoing.