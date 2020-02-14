3 teens among 6 wounded in South Side shooting

article

At least six people were wounded in a shooting Friday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

The shooting started at 9:08 p.m. during a gathering inside an apartment in the 6500 block of South King Drive and spilled out into the hallway, according to Chicago police.

Police said one of the victims, a 23-year-old woman, was armed with a handgun. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder, head and abdomen.

A 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder and lower backside and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police. The younger girl was in critical condition while the older girl was in good condition.

Another 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said all three girls were in serious-to-critical condition.

A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face, chest and leg and an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting are unknown as Area Central detectives continue to investigate, police said.