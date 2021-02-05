3 teens charged in West Side carjacking

Three teenage boys were charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

The boys, a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds, allegedly carjacked a delivery driver at gunpoint about 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man’s vehicle was later found abandoned a few blocks away, police said. Officers arrested one teen a half hour later in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue.

The others were arrested one block farther north.

The teens were each charged with a count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. They were due to appear in juvenile court Friday.

On Monday, federal and local officials held a virtual town hall to address a sharp rise in carjackings in the city. There were 218 carjackings reported in January alone, according to police.

Police have said many of those arrested in carjackings are young people. According to CPD arrest data, most carjackers are between 15 and 20 years old.