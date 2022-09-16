3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in his leg and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 17-year-old boy was struck in the foot, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.