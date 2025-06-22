Teen shot, wounded 3 others in Joliet, police say

The Brief Three teenagers, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were shot and injured in Joliet early Sunday morning. A 15-year-old suspect was accused of the shooting and was taken into custody, police said.



A teenage boy was accused of shooting and injuring three other teens in southwest suburban Joliet early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S. Ottawa Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the scene for a report of three people being shot.

When they arrived, they spoke with residents who said the victims had been taken to a hospital.

The officers later met with the victims, two 16-year-olds from Joliet and a 14-year-old from University Park, at the hospital.

One of the 16-year-olds was airlifted to Loyola Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The 14-year-old was driven to Loyola Children’s Hospital. His condition had been stabilized.

The other 16-year-old from Joliet was treated and later released.

Investigators later identified a 15-year-old suspect from Joliet in connection with the shooting. Police said the teen suspect was the person who shot the victims.

He was taken to the Will County River Valley Justice Center.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

Police did not identify the suspect as he was underage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

The public can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.