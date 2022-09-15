3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side

Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago.

A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh.

She was taken to Rush University Medical Center by a family member. The victim was listed in good condition.

Two 17-year-olds were in the 3000 block of North Knox Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when they were shot.

The boy was shot in the right buttocks and the girl was shot in the left leg and her abdomen was grazed. They were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

No one was arrested for either of these instances.

Area Four and Five detectives are investigating.