3 victims robbed within 30 minutes of each other on Chicago's North Side

Three robberies were reported within 30 minutes of each other in Rogers Park and West Ridge last week.

In each incident, an offender approached the victim on the sidewalk and demanded their property and struck or kicked the victim, police said. The offender then fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

7400 block of North Clark Street on April 10 at 8:30 p.m.

1900 block of West Howard Street on April 10 at 8:46 p.m.

7300 block of North Ridge Avenue on April 10 at 9 p.m.

The offender is described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing a yellow jacket or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312) 744-8263.