3 women, 1 man pepper spray and rob person on CTA Red Line platform: police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects who pepper sprayed and then robbed a man on a CTA Red Line platform.

The assault occurred early Friday morning around 2:10 a.m.

According to police, the victim was on the platform at the Roosevelt stop when he was approached by the four suspects who then pepper sprayed him twice and took his belongings.

Four suspects involved in CTA Red Line assault on Nov. 11, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

The suspects were three women and one man, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.