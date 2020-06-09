3 wounded in shooting in South Shore

Three people were shot Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m. they were standing on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South East End Avenue, when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman was struck in their right knees, police said. A 21-year-old woman was struck in each leg.

All three of them were driven to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown because the group was not being cooperative with officers, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.