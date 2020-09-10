3-year-old, 6 others hurt following house explosion in Northwest Indiana

Bystanders rushed to the rescue of a three-year-old girl after a house explosion in Northwest Indiana.

Fire officials received a call around 4:30 p.m. of a possible house explosion with entrapment.

On arrival, there was visible damage to the home and some areas were even collapsed.

Firefighters were told a three-year-old was still inside. Bystanders assisted and were able to extricate the three-year-old, who was transported by chopper to Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The Porter Fire Chief said several people who were inside at the time were transported to local hospitals.

"We had several bystanders and law enforcement and through a collective effort of all of them, we were able to find the three-year-old and get her out into an awaiting ambulance. Also during that search they found another female that was still trapped in the building and they were able to get her out," said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig, Jr.

Advertisement

The three-year-old and six others were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

No information on the conditions of the individuals hurt has been released.