3-year-old boy dies after falling from 17th floor window on Near North Side

A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday night after falling from the window of a building on the Near North Side.

Around 10:40 p.m., the boy fell from a 17th floor window in an apartment in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said.

He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Preliminary information from Chicago police indicated the boy may have pushed out the screen window and fallen out, landing in a bush.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating the death as accidental.