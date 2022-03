A 3-year-old was found in Chicago's New City neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The child was found just before noon, and was located near the 4700 block of South Seeley.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with no signs of injury.

Parents have been identified and were headed to the hospital around 2:30 p.m.