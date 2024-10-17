Driver hospitalized after crashing into Deerfield dental office: fire officials

The Brief A driver crashed into a dental office building in Deerfield around 7 p.m. Thursday and was hospitalized for evaluation. The vehicle leaked fuel after the collision, but the driver managed to exit the vehicle independently. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.



A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a dental office in a north suburb.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Lake Cook Road in Deerfield.

The vehicle veered off the roadway before crashing into the dental office. According to Northbrook fire officials, the car leaked fuel after the collision.

The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle on their own but was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.