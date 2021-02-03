3-year-old child shot in Gary

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot several times early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. for a child shot three times in the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue in Gary, according to Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield.

The child was taken to a hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, she said.

The mother of the child was at work when the incident occurred, Westerfield said. The caretaker who was at home with the child was being questioned by police.

Police did not release the condition of the child or details about the circumstances of the shooting.