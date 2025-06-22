A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being pulled from water at Cary aquatic center

The Brief The Cary Fire Protection District responded to reports of a drowning victim at 12:37 p.m. on Saturday at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center, located at 1201 N. First Street in Car. Paramedics located a 3-year-old in respiratory distress after reportedly being pulled from the pool. The child's condition improved after treatment from emergency crews. The child was breathing and responsive before being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.



A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being pulled from the water at an aquatic center in Cary, Ill. on Saturday.

What we know:

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to reports of a drowning victim at 12:37 p.m. on Saturday at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center, located at 1201 N. First Street in Car.

Paramedics located a 3-year-old in respiratory distress after reportedly being pulled from the pool. The child's condition improved after treatment from emergency crews.

The child was breathing and responsive before being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

What we don't know:

Cary Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. No further details are known.

What they're saying:

"As we head into the heart of summer, we want to remind families that active supervision is critical anytime children are near water," said Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre. "Whether you’re at a public pool or in your own backyard, close attention and basic safety measures can make all the difference. That same level of awareness is just as important around the Fox River, especially near beaches or while swimming off boats. Life jackets and knowing your surroundings are key to preventing a tragedy."