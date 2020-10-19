3,113 more coronavirus cases in Illinois as positivity rate continues to climb

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 3,113 have tested positive for COVID-19 while the state’s testing positivity rate rose for a 15th day in a row.

The new cases were among 48,684 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, raising the seven-day positivity rate to 5.4%.

On Friday, Illinois recorded a record-breaking tally of 4,554 cases.

Public health officials Sunday also attributed 22 more deaths to the coronavirus, for a total of 9,236 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 485 receiving intensive care and 179 requiring ventilators.