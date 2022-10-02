31st annual AIDS Run & Walk held at Chicago's Soldier Field

article

The 31st annual AIDS Run & Walk was held at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.

This year's theme was "Forward Together."

"We're so excited to have about 30 community teams from across the Chicagoland area and about 2,500 people who have come together to spread the word about hiv prevention, treatment and care," said John Peller, AIDS Foundation Chicago president and CEO.

Money raised will help the AIDS Foundation's efforts to help people living with or at risk of HIV.

Runners and walkers did not have to be in attendance; some used RunGo, which is an app that allows people to participate from anywhere.