32 shot, 4 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

On the day Chicago’s top cop touted declining crime numbers, the city was hit with one of its most violent days of the year: four killed, 28 wounded, including three young children who were seriously injured.

A 1-month-old was shot in the head in a mass shooting in Englewood, scene of another mass shooting weeks ago that killed five people and wounded three others.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she sat in her home in Roseland. Two women on the porch were also shot and one of them died.

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head as she sat in a car in Grand Crossing. A Chicago police officer drove her to the hospital, where relatives asked why authorities can’t do more to protect children.

Police Supt. David Brown was asked the same question by a reporter as he held a news conference around the time the 9-year-old was shot. Brown had been talking about new statistics which the department said showed crime is going down in Chicago.

As he has repeatedly done in the past, the superintendent answered by blaming the proliferation of guns, the quick release of suspects and the drug trade for the city’s violence.

Chicago has seen at least 336 homicides for the first six months of the year, just two more than at the same point in 2020 but 33 percent more than 2019’s 252 homicides, according to an analysis by the Sun-Times.

The department, however, said its data shows there have been fewer murders this year than last year, but those numbers do not count killings on expressways that are investigated by the Illinois State Police. The department’s numbers also do not include police-involved homicides.

The Sun-Times data includes all deaths labeled homicides by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. By that measure, this has been a deadlier year so far than last year.

The department did acknowledge in its release that hundreds more people have been shot in the city this year than last year, with numbers roughly the same as the Sun-Times’.

The city has recorded at least 1,892 shootings through June 28, the most recently available statistics, an increase of almost 12 percent compared to 2020’s 1,692 and a 53 percent increase over 2019’s 1,234 shootings during the same time, according to Sun-Times data.

The Sun-Times reported last month that more children 15 or younger have been shot so far this year.

The attacks that wounded the three young children Thursday occurred in some of the deadliest neighborhoods in the city, data shows. Englewood ranks third for homicides this year with 18; Grand Crossing 9th with 14; and Roseland 12th with 12.

Brown is expected to appear before a special City Council meeting Friday called by alderman who said they want to know more about his plans for fighting violence, particularly going into the Fourth of July holiday, traditionally one of the most violent times in the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she and Brown will be at the meeting, but accused her political nemesis — indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) — and "his minions" of orchestrating the meeting to "create chaos."

Among Thursday’s shootings:

