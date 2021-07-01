Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Child in critical condition after being shot in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, including a young girl, while traveling in a vehicle on 79th Street in Chatham.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Child shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, including a young girl, while traveling in a vehicle on 79th Street in Chatham.

The girl, who Chicago police say is between the ages of eight and 10, sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS 

The second victim is a male and was shot on the foot and transported to a local hospital in good condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.