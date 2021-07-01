Child in critical condition after being shot in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, including a young girl, while traveling in a vehicle on 79th Street in Chatham.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The girl, who Chicago police say is between the ages of eight and 10, sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim is a male and was shot on the foot and transported to a local hospital in good condition.

