34-year-old Chicago man accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex

article

A Chicago man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly traveling to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Juan Heredia, 34, is charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Heredia allegedly began conversing with an undercover officer who was posing as a teen girl on a messaging app on Jan. 29, the sheriff’s office said.

CHICAGO MAN, 62, CHARGED WITH PAYING TEEN TO SEND EXPLICIT VIDEOS OVER WHAT'S APP, FEDS SAY

'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY SOLICITING MINORS

"The undercover officer informed Heredia that the person he was communicating with was 15, but Heredia continued to send sexually explicit messages," the sheriff’s office said.

Advertisement

Heredia was arrested Wednesday after traveling to meet the person to "engage in sexual activity," the sheriff’s office said.

He was released from custody Thursday after posting bond, according to court records. He is due back in court Feb. 11.