34-year-old man reported missing from Kilbourn Park

article

A 34-year-old man has been reported missing from Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.

Jorge Avila was last seen Nov. 7 in the 4000 block of West Berry Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Avila is described by police as being 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and white and blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.