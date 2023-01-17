3,500-year-old Bronze Age sword discovered at Chicago's Field Museum

A rare piece of history went on display Tuesday at the Field Museum in Chicago - a 3,500-year-old sword from the Bronze Age.

The museum, which received the sword nearly 100 years ago from the Hungary National Museum, initially believed it was a replica. But new analysis shows that it's actually the real deal.

The sword was retrieved from the Danube River in Hungary back in the 1930s, where experts believe it may have been placed as part of an ancient ritual to commemorate those lost in battle.

Museum officials say a visiting scholar was the first to flag the sword as a historical object.

"So I pull it out, he looks at it for half a minute and says 'this isn't a replica, this is a real sword,'" said Bill Parkinson, Curator of Anthropology at the Field Museum. "This is a real 3,000-year-old sword that was thrown into the Danube River at the end of the Bronze Age."

"And usually it goes the other way. It's seldom that you've got something in your collection that said in the collection records for 100 years, ‘this is a replica’, that you find out that no, it's actually the real deal."

The sword is being unveiled ahead of the "First Kings of Europe" exhibit, opening March 31 at the museum.

In the meantime, visitors can view the sword at the museum's Stanley Field Hall through Apr. 3.