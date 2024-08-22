39-year-old bicyclist killed in Cook County crash identified

A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in suburban Glenview last week has been identified.

At about 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 15, police officers responded to the 800 block of Milwaukee Avenue for a report of a traffic crash.

When officers arrived, they learned that a bicyclist was traveling northbound in the median and turned into the southbound lanes of traffic. At that time, a 2017 Toyota Avalon was driving southbound in the curb lane and struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, identified as 39-year-old Baldomero Martinez, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said he died on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Glenview Police Department.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.