$3M winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a winning ticket worth $3 million in suburban Chicago.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, clinched the top prize of $3 million with a 200X Payout Instant Ticket that was purchased at a 7-Eleven, located at 606 W. Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect.

"I’m no stranger to buying tickets, just ask my wife," joked the man. "But I’ve definitely never won a prize like this before."

The winner was a regular customer at the 7-Eleven and after finding out he won, ran back in the store to hug the owner, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner said the money would go towards retirement and would also allow them to move closer to family.

"We’ve been planning our retirement for a while now and winning the lottery helps us to be more comfortable with the decision," he said. "We’re already planning to move near our daughter and son-in-law so that we can be closer to our new grandson."

The 7-Eleven in Mount Prospect will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Over four million winning Illinois Lottery tickets have been sold this year, totaling over $105 million in prizes, lottery officials said.