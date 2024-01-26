Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 AM CST until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 8:39 AM CST until FRI 4:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

$3M winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Mount Prospect
FOX 32 Chicago

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a winning ticket worth $3 million in suburban Chicago.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, clinched the top prize of $3 million with a 200X Payout Instant Ticket that was purchased at a 7-Eleven, located at 606 W. Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect.

"I’m no stranger to buying tickets, just ask my wife," joked the man. "But I’ve definitely never won a prize like this before."

The winner was a regular customer at the 7-Eleven and after finding out he won, ran back in the store to hug the owner, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner said the money would go towards retirement and would also allow them to move closer to family.

"We’ve been planning our retirement for a while now and winning the lottery helps us to be more comfortable with the decision," he said. "We’re already planning to move near our daughter and son-in-law so that we can be closer to our new grandson."

The 7-Eleven in Mount Prospect will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Over four million winning Illinois Lottery tickets have been sold this year, totaling over $105 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

200X Payout Instant Ticket | Illinois Lottery