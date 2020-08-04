3rd man charged in murder of 7-year-old girl at July 4 party on West Side

article

A Wisconsin man is the third person charged in a Fourth of July shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl on the West Side, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

Terrell Boyd, 30, faces a first-degree murder charge in the murder of Natalia Wallace during a party in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

He was arrested Monday on a warrant in Racine, Wisconsin.

7-year-old Natalia Wallace

Natalia was playing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue when three men got out of a car and fired at least 20 times in the direction of the party, police said. The gunmen fatally struck Natalia and wounded a man believed to be their target.

Reginald Merrill | Chicago police

Advertisement

Natalia was visiting her grandmother’s house for the family party,

Charges have already been filed against Reginald Merrill, the alleged driver in the shooting, and Davion Mitchell, one of the alleged shooters.

[L-R] Davion Mitchell and Natalia Wallace (Chicago police/Provided photo)

Boyd is due in court later Tuesday.

Police said they are still searching for Boyd’s brother in connection to the shooting.