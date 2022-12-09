4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials

Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday.

On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed to be involved in a stabbing, prosecutors said.

Aurora police were given the suspects' names as well as a vehicle description.

An Aurora officer, who was on patrol, located the suspect vehicle, a gold Chevrolet Impala.

The officer followed the vehicle and called for backup, prosecutors said.

The officer then witnessed the car commit a traffic violation, and stopped the car near Fourth Street and Galena Boulevard.

Craig Garner was driving the vehicle and his father, Gregory Garner, was in the front passenger seat.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The officer spoke with Gregory and confirmed that he was wanted on an arrest warrant, prosecutors said.

After asking the driver, Craig, to turn off the ignition, he instead sped away southbound on Fourth Street.

Several police vehicles pursued the Impala and the pursuit was eventually terminated as the Impala committed multiple traffic violations and traveling well above the speed limit.

Not long after officers ended their pursuit, the Impala crashed in the 800 block of Fourth Street.

Craig, 24, of Aurora, and Gregory, 52, of Chicago, were killed in the crash.

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigated the incident since police officers were engaged in a pursuit with the two men prior to the crash.

State’s attorney Jamie Mosser reviewed evidence and witness accounts in connection to this case and determined that the officers acted" properly and lawfully leading to the fatal crash."

"There is no evidence that the officers acted in a willful or wanton way regarding their attempted stop of this vehicle. Officers identified both individuals as being sought on arrest warrants. It is an officer’s duty to protect the community and these officers were doing so when they chose to pursue the Garners’ vehicle. Evidence showed officers lost sight of the vehicle, which is estimated to have been traveling at 90 mph, well over the posted speed limit. The crash occurred 19 seconds after the pursuit ended," said Mosser.