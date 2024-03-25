4 carjackings reported in Hyde Park

Four carjackings were reported in Hyde Park over the weekend.

In each incident, two to four male offenders exited a vehicle and approached a victim who was inside or near their vehicle.

The offenders then displayed handguns and demanded the victim's wallet, cell phone and car keys before entering the victim's vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5500 block of South Blackstone Avenue on March 23 at 1:30 a.m.

5400 block of South Blackstone Avenue on March 23 at 3 a.m.

5200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on March 24 at 2 a.m.

1500 block of East 55th Street on March 24 at 2:15 a.m.

The offenders are described as African American males, wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.