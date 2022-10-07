4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation

Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening.

Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air.

Police say the two men ran into a home in the 200 block of Ash Avenue where they barricaded themselves.

Due to the danger of the situation, for officers and nearby residents, Wood Dale police called the SWAT team.

Officials were granted a search warrant and removed four men from the home. The men were arrested and two firearms were recovered.

"I commend the Wood Dale Police Department, DuPage MERIT and SWAT for their work in the identification and apprehension of the suspects in this case," State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. "The collaborative efforts demonstrated by all those involved highlights law enforcement’s commitment the continued safety of our residents."

Two of the men were charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Kevin Alonso, 25, of Itasca was taken to DuPage County Jail. Gilberto Lopez, 37, of Oswego was also taken to DuPage County Jail.

Keven Alonso and Gilberto Lopez | Wood Dale Police

Another man, 35-year-old Mariusz Pawlak from Franklin Park, was arrested for obstructing police.

The fourth man, 29-year-old Hubert Koziar of Wood Dale, had three warrants out for his arrest and was transferred to Elk Grove Village Police.

"I am extremely grateful for the excellent work of our officers who were first on the scene facing a very dangerous situation", Police Chief Greg Vesta said. "Their ability to quickly contain the situation to one residence and ensure the safety of the nearby residents was instrumental to ensure a safe outcome for our community."