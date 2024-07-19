4 charged with robbing 60-year-old at gunpoint in Sheridan Park

article

Two men and two teens were charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood.

The group allegedly beat up and robbed a 60-year-old man at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Malden Street, according to police.

Moments later, two 16-year-old boys, Samuel Gaines, 19, and OMareon Kayvon Coleman, 19, were taken into custody.

Gaines and Coleman were each charged with robbery, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery of a victim older than 60, all felonies.

The two 16-year-olds, who were not identified due to their age, were each charged with one felony count armed robbery.

No further information was provided.