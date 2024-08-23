4 Chicago suburbs ranked among the top safest, wealthiest cities in the country: study
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. - Four Chicago suburbs have been ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest cities in the nation.
According to a new report by GOBankingRates, Western Springs in DuPage County has been ranked No.1, followed by Kenilworth, Illinois in Cook County in the No. 2 spot.
Wester Springs has a population of 13,557 residents and a median household income of $276,402. The average single-family home is valued at $763,060 and the average monthly mortgage cost is about $4,468.
Residents also face an average monthly expenditure of $2,150, contributing to a total annual cost of living of $79,419.
The study reported that the violent crime rate lands at 0.00 per 1,000 residents, while the property crime rate stands at 3.72 per 1,000 residents.
Kenilworth, Illinois, ranked in the No. 2 spot, has a small population of 2,537 residents. The suburb has an average household median income of $437,822, and the average single-family home is valued at $1,768,606. Residents have an average monthly expenditure of $2,267, contributing to a total annual cost of living of $151,478.
Kenilworth has a crime rate of 0.00 per 1,000 residents, and the property crime rate is also low, recorded at 3.33 per 1,000 residents.
Winnetka and Wilmette were the only other cities in Illinois to make the list.
You can find the full list of the safest and wealthiest cities below:
- Western Springs, Illinois
- Kenilworth, Illinois
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Winchester, Massachusetts
- Winnetka, Illinois
- Ottawa Hills, Ohio
- Ridgewood, New Jersey
- Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Westfield, New Jersey
- Ross, California
- Glen Ridge, New Jersey
- Haddonfield, New Jersey
- Summit, New Jersey
- Chatham, New Jersey
- University Park, Texas
- Sammamish, Washington
- Wilmette, Illinois
- Vienna, Virginia
- Needham, Massachusetts
- Mill Valley, California
- Newton, Massachusetts
- Hopkinton, Massachusetts
- Lafayette, California
- Hingham, Massachusetts
- Cupertino, California
- Greenwich, Connecticut
- Los Altos, California
- Kensington, California
- Bellaire, Texas
- Los Gatos, California
For the full study, click here.