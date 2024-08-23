4 Chicago suburbs ranked among the top safest, wealthiest cities in the country: study

Four Chicago suburbs have been ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest cities in the nation.

According to a new report by GOBankingRates, Western Springs in DuPage County has been ranked No.1, followed by Kenilworth, Illinois in Cook County in the No. 2 spot.

Wester Springs has a population of 13,557 residents and a median household income of $276,402. The average single-family home is valued at $763,060 and the average monthly mortgage cost is about $4,468.

Residents also face an average monthly expenditure of $2,150, contributing to a total annual cost of living of $79,419.

The study reported that the violent crime rate lands at 0.00 per 1,000 residents, while the property crime rate stands at 3.72 per 1,000 residents.

Kenilworth, Illinois, ranked in the No. 2 spot, has a small population of 2,537 residents. The suburb has an average household median income of $437,822, and the average single-family home is valued at $1,768,606. Residents have an average monthly expenditure of $2,267, contributing to a total annual cost of living of $151,478.

Kenilworth has a crime rate of 0.00 per 1,000 residents, and the property crime rate is also low, recorded at 3.33 per 1,000 residents.

Winnetka and Wilmette were the only other cities in Illinois to make the list.

You can find the full list of the safest and wealthiest cities below:

Western Springs, Illinois Kenilworth, Illinois Lexington, Massachusetts Winchester, Massachusetts Winnetka, Illinois Ottawa Hills, Ohio Ridgewood, New Jersey Wellesley, Massachusetts Westfield, New Jersey Ross, California Glen Ridge, New Jersey Haddonfield, New Jersey Summit, New Jersey Chatham, New Jersey University Park, Texas Sammamish, Washington Wilmette, Illinois Vienna, Virginia Needham, Massachusetts Mill Valley, California Newton, Massachusetts Hopkinton, Massachusetts Lafayette, California Hingham, Massachusetts Cupertino, California Greenwich, Connecticut Los Altos, California Kensington, California Bellaire, Texas Los Gatos, California

