4 Cook County men accused of selling stolen pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter merchandise for profit

article

Four men are accused of selling stolen pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter merchandise for a cash profit.

Matthew Smith, 39, of Chicago, faces eight felony counts of theft not exceeding $10,000, one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, one felony count of manufacturing or delivering heroin near a school, park or public housing and one felony count of manufacturing or delivering cannabis near a school.

Abdel Jarwan, 75, of Chicago, faces six felony counts of theft not exceeding $10,000 and one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise

Khaled Hussein, 57, of Chicago, faces four felony counts of theft not exceeding $10,000 and one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Wael Kartoum, 26, of Chicago Ridge, faces one felony count of theft not exceeding $10,000.

According to police, the four men were arrested after a 13-month investigation into the illegal fencing of stolen pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter merchandise.

Police determined that the products were stolen from retail stores and later sold for a cash profit to individuals, who would then re-sell and ship the products.

The individuals then allegedly shipped the products out-of-state with an estimated worth of approximately $2 million per month.

Investigators recovered more than $1.3 million worth of stolen over-the-counter products and about $150,000 in U.S. currency and gold.

The offenders were placed into custody and charged accordingly.