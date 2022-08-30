4 dead, including 14-year-old who was electrocuted, after damaging storms swept across the Midwest

Monday's damaging storms are being blamed for at least four deaths, and a path of damage stretching from the southern plains to the Great Lakes.

In the Michigan city of Monroe, police say a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in her backyard after coming in contact with a downed powerline.

In Bentonville, Arkansas, an 11-year-old boy was swept into a storm drain by heavy rain.

Two additional deaths were reported in Texas and Ohio.

The same storm system passed through Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Severe wind gusts ripped trees out of the ground and downed power lines across the Chicago area.

ComEd reported more than 25,000 power outages at the storm's peak.

According to ComEd, 99 percent of those outages were restored by early Tuesday morning.