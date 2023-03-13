4 hospitalized after multi-car crash on Eisenhower Expressway

A four-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway sent four people to the hospital Monday morning in Cook County.

A car traveling in the westbound lanes of I-290 left the roadway around 6 a.m. near 9th Avenue and struck a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle on the shoulder were standing outside the car during the crash. The first car was then struck by two other cars while it was disabled in the westbound lane, police said.

The drivers of the first two cars were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers involved in the crash were also hospitalized.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All lanes of I-290 were reopened by around 7:12 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.