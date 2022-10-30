4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night.

Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Sound Bar in River North on Ontario Street.

Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another man and woman were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story check back for updates.