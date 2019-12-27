4 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Four people were wounded by gun violence across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest shooting left a man injured in Englewood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was standing outside at 8:52 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone opened fire from a vacant lot across the street, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Several hours earlier, a man was critically wounded while sitting in a vehicle in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was at an intersection about 5:44 p.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was hit in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Thursday’s first shooting left two men wounded in Englewood less than an hour earlier.

They were standing in the street about 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street when someone approached them and fired shots, according to police. A 52-year-old was hit in the abdomen and lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The other man, 26, was struck in the back and left shoulder, police said. His condition was also stabilized at the same hospital.

Advertisement

Five people were shot on Christmas Day across the city, including a 7-year-old girl wounded during a family gathering in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.