4 hurt Thursday in citywide shootings

Four people were shot Thursday in Chicago including a teenage boy wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was walking back from a gas station about 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Thursday night, a man was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 41-year-old was walking about 10:10 p.m. when someone fired shots at him in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Someone walked up to the man and fired shots about 2:55 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Millard Avenue, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 38-year-old man was wounded in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

About 2:30 a.m. he was getting out of his car in the 10100 block of South Vernon Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the leg and grazed by a bullet on his abdomen, police said. The man was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday citywide.