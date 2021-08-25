4 hurt Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a person who was in custody after a man was wounded in a shooting in the North Center neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was driving north about 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Shortly after, officers placed a suspect into custody and allegedly recovered two weapons, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Sixteen people were shot Monday in Chicago.