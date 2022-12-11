4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park

Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.

The victim drove away from the scene and hit another car in the first block of North Cicero Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and is in critical condition.

Three women were also injured in the crash. Their ages, injured and conditions are unknown at this time. The women were taken to Loretto Hospital.

The offenders got away and no one is in custody. No additional details are available at this time.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.