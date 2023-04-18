4 injured in East Garfield Park crash

Four people were injured in a two-car crash Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Around 11 p.m., a brown sedan was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of West Madison Street and ignored a traffic signal before crashing into a vehicle trying to turn southbound on Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Two men in the brown sedan suffered minor injuries and were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A man and a woman in the other car also sustained unspecified injuries and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Citations are pending.