4 injured in West Town hit-and-run

Four people were injured in a crash Wednesday in West Town on the Near West Side.

A 2012 Chevy Equinox was northbound about 9 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hoyne Avenue when a dark-colored pickup truck struck the Chevy, causing it to flip over, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old woman and a woman whose age was not known were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Two men, ages 20 and 41, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police said they were in good condition.

The pickup fled from the crash, police said.