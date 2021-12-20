4 killed, 21 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend

Four people were killed and 21 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

The homicide victims were a 17-year-old shot on the Far South Side, a 54-year-old woman killed in Austin, a 35-year-old man killed in Old Irving Park and a 30-year-old man killed in North Park.

Three police districts were tied with three shootings each: The 4th District, which responded to the homicide in Pullman; the 10th District covering Lawndale; and the 7th District covering Englewood and Gresham.

With four dead, the period was about as violent as last weekend, when three people were killed and 24 others wounded. The weekend before then, nine people were killed and 23 others wounded.

Weekend murders

A 17-year-old boy was killed and his younger brother wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side Friday night. The 14-year-old brother stopped two officers about 7 p.m., telling them he and his sibling had been shot in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue, Chicago police said. Police followed the teen about two blocks and found the brother. The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The 14-year-old was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a red light in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side. The man, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when someone in a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the chest and right side, police said. He then struck a parked car a block away. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

A 54-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side. Melinda Crump was outside about 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone shot her in the stomach, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man was shot to death Sunday night while driving in the North Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 30-year-old was attacked just before 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Kedzie, police said. He suffered one gunshot wound to the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Nonfatal attacks

Two people were shot while leaving a restaurant Friday night in the Near North Side neighborhood. The man and woman were walking out of a restaurant about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone got out of a white Audi and fired shots, police said. The couple ran back inside the restaurant for cover, according to police. The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman, 24, was struck in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon while riding his bike in Lawndale on the West Side. Just after 3 p.m., the teen was biking in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up and someone got out and began firing shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the right hand and left elbow, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger was shot and wounded Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 10:45 p.m., the passenger, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the car were approached by two gunmen at a red light in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. When the driver sped away, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the passenger in the neck and shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least 16 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.