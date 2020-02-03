4 men charged with illegal weed sales at Gurnee CBD store

article

Four men are accused of selling weed illegally out of a private room at a CBD store in north suburban Gurnee.

Adrian Gonzalez, 24, Juan Gonzalez, 39, Victor Tapia, 34, and 22-year-old David Vega III are each charged with one felony count of possessing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis substance, Gurnee police said in a statement.

Authorities were tipped off about the sales, employees armed with weapons and a robbery plot at a CBD store in the 400 block of Route 21, police said.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-intoxicating chemical compound that comes from the cannabis sativa plant.

About 6:50 p.m. Jan. 31, authorities searched the store and recovered about $25,000 in cash and 200 pounds of pot products with an estimated retail value of over $500,000, police said. The four were taken into custody.

Detectives allegedly confirmed that the business had been selling weed and THC infused products out of a private room inside the store, police said.

On Nov. 18, 2019, Gurnee approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale of recreational weed within the village.

If convicted, the men face a sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison, police said.