4 more inches of snow possible on Saturday, wind chills could reach minus 25 degrees

More snow could start falling on the Chicago area Friday evening as the city opened its overnight warming centers to protect from dangerously cold temperatures this weekend.

Snow will begin falling Friday evening near Interstate 80 before expanding area-wide overnight into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 2 and 4 inches could fall by the end of the snowfall Saturday evening. The highest totals were expected in northwest Indiana.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened its overnight warming centers as temperatures were expected to reach near zero degrees overnight Saturday and Sunday. The wind chill could go as low as minus 25 degrees Saturday night.

Two overnight warming centers will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. They are:

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.



The Chicago Cultural Center, at 78 E. Washington, is open as a warming center through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Guests must enter from the Randolph side of the building.

Several Chicago Public Library locations will be open, listed here.

Thirteen Chicago Park District locations will be open Saturday, but not Sunday.

Chicago Police Department District police stations are open 24/7 as warming centers.