4 people, including child, hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Park Manor

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A vehicle crash left four people, including a child, seriously hurt Thursday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:12 a.m., first responders headed to a two-vehicle crash at 6903 S. Wabash Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Three adults and a child were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

A 29-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with head lacerations, according to Chicago police, and their conditions were stabilized. A 27-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were under observation.

The drivers of both vehicles declined to provide information on the crash, according to police.