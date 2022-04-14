4 robbed at gunpoint on CTA property overnight

Four CTA passengers were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents overnight on the Red and Pink lines.

The first robbery took place at 12:50 a.m. when a 23-year-old woman was on a train near the Kedzie Pink Line stop when two people dressed in all black approached her, held a gun to her head and demanded her belongings, police said.

The woman complied and the two suspects got off the train and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The second robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on the Kedzie Pink Line platform where two men had gotten off a train when two people pointed guns at them and demanded their property, police said.

The victims complied and the gunmen ran away northbound. Some of their property was recovered near the scene.

The most recent robbery happened around 4 a.m. on a Red Line train near the Bryn Mawr station.

A 48-year-old man told police he was asleep on the train when someone woke him up and pointed a gun at him while demanding his belongings, police said.

The gunman took property from the victim's pockets and exited the train at the Bryn Mawr station, police said.

The man got off at the Clark/Division Red Line stop and reported the robbery.

None of the victims were injured during the robberies and no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.