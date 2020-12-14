4 robbed in one evening in Edgewater

Four people were robbed in just over an hour Saturday in Edgewater on the North Side.

In each incident, two males approached victims as they walked, showed a handgun and demanded they give them their cellphones and wallets, police said. The males asked the victims to unlock their phones and disable the location before fleeing in a white SUV.

The robberies between 7:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. in:

The 5800 block of North Paulina Street;

1700 block of West Peterson Avenue;

5600 block of North Glenwood Avenue; and

1600 block of West Edgewater Avenue.

Police said both suspects are teenagers between 15 and 18 years old. One of the suspects was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacked, dark jeans and a surgical mask. He was displaying a black handgun, police said.

The other suspect, who was using a silver gun, is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.