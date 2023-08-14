4 shot, 1 fatally, after argument escalates into gunfire in Washington Park

A man was killed and three other people were wounded during a mass shooting Sunday night in Washington Park.

A male pulled out a gun during an argument among several women and started shooting around 8:16 p.m. in the park in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive, according to police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh and buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the face and chest. A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. An 18-year-old was stuck by gunfire in the leg and torso.

They were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 53-year-old was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Roughly three hours later, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near North Side.