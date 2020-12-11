4 shot, 1 fatally Thursday in Chicago

Four people were shot, one of them fatally Thursday in Chicago.

A 39-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

He was inside his home about 5:35 a.m. in the 500 block of East 89th Street when three males entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his left buttocks, once in his lower right abdomen and once in his lower back, police said. He was rushed to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 38-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore.

He was arguing with another male about 11:30 p.m. near a stairwell inside a building in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when the male shot him multiple times in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

About 9:35 p.m. a 19-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in West Pullman on the South Side.

The man was standing outside in the 11500 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, grazing him on the hand, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Thursday morning a man was shot while traveling on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field.

The 24-year-old and a female were southbound in a vehicle about 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone in another vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the back, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police. The female, of unknown age, was not injured.

