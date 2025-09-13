Chicago crime: 4 victims shot, injured on South Side, police say

The Brief Four men were shot overnight in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said. It was unclear what the exact circumstances were and no one is in custody.,



Four men were shot and injured on the city’s South Side on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of S. Halsted Street in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little after 9:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

They found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the left and right flanks. He was treated and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The officers then went to St. Bernard Hospital, where two men who were shot were also found.

A 36-year-old man had been shot in the left leg and was listed in good condition.

A 35-year-old man had been shot in the left leg and was also listed in good condition.

Later, police learned that a 49-year-old man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left thigh and calf. He was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear as of early Saturday morning.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.